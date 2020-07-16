The Oldham-Ramona School Board will hold a regular meeting at 6 p.m. on Sunday in the school's multi-purpose room.
In addition to routine business, the board will hold a budget hearing to review the 2020-21 budget and conclude business for fiscal year 2020. Action items include approving minutes of the previous meeting, approving the financial report and approving bills for fiscal year 2020.
The board will hold an executive session for negotiations, ratify teacher negotiations and approve the negotiated agreement, approve classified staff pay, and approve coaching contracts for the Oldham-Ramona/Rutland sports cooperative prior to adjourning.
After the board reconvenes, new members Brian Hanson, Lori Hyland and Zach Hildebrandt will take the oath of office. The board will conduct the necessary business to get organized, including electing officers, designating banks as depositories for district funds and the official newspaper, scheduling meetings and setting compensation for school board members.
The board will then receive reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassie Johnson and Superintendent Mike Fischer. After receiving these reports, the board will approve the consent agenda, which includes a variety of items such as appointing the district legal counsel, authorizing the superintendent to close school in emergency situations and in case of inclement weather, approving meal prices, approving activity ticket prices and approving substitute pay rates.
In addition, the board will conduct the following new business: approve contract with Madison Regional Health System, approve July bills, approve food service procurement contract, approve South Dakota High School Activities Association ballot issue, approve 2020-21 comprehensive plan, review district policies and regulations and discuss starting school safely.
The next regular meeting is scheduled for Aug. 10.