Domestic Violence Network moves into new shelter

On Saturday, the Domestic Violence Network will host a cruise on Egan Avenue to raise awareness of an issue which affects 33.7% of South Dakota women and 30.2% of South Dakota men -- intimate partner physical violence, intimate partner sexual violence and/or intimate partner stalking.
The cruise will begin at 5 p.m. and last for two hours. During that time, silent witnesses -- silhouettes which represent victims of abuse -- will be on display and buckets will be available for donations.
"Everything helps...change, dollars. Change really adds up," said Christy VanDeWetering, DVN executive director.
The cruise is being held this year to raise awareness during Domestic Violence Awareness Month because the nonprofit's annual event -- a Tour of Tables -- is not being held due to the threat posed to the community by the COVID-19 pandemic. As of Wednesday, the county had 77 active cases and eight deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Substituting a cruise to raise awareness for a major fund-raising event isn't the only change the DVN has seen this year. After years of fund-raising, the nonprofit was able to build a new shelter with office space that is separate from but adjoining the shelter.
"During the day, the doors will be open so people can flow between the houses," VanDeWetering said.
This week, the nonprofit has been moving into the new facility, which was constructed by combining two governor's houses with a garage and breezeway between them. Some finishing work still needs to be done, but with beds made, food in the cupboards and refrigerator, running water and heat on, the shelter is ready to accommodate families in need.
"It's very simple, very plain," VanDeWetering indicated. "We want it to be a safe haven, not chaotic; neat and clean."
VanDeWetering said that each year the nonprofit shelters around five dozen women and children. Overall, with other services such as crisis calls, advocacy and support groups, the DVN helps on average over 130 women annually.
On the office side of the facility, the building houses two offices and a multipurpose room. The offices will provide privacy for meeting with clients. The multipurpose room will be used for board meetings and possibly for support group meetings.
VanDeWetering anticipates they will find a variety of uses over time. It may even be used on occasion to provide overflow shelter for clients, which is possible because the building does have a full kitchen and handicapped-accessible bathroom.
On the shelter side, the kitchen is fully handicapped accessible, as is one bathroom.
"There are a lot of individuals with disabilities who don't seek services because they believe the services aren't accessible," VanDeWetering explained. "That was one of my main goals, that if we did need to serve someone with a mobility device, we would be able to do that."
The shelter side has three bedrooms and a comfortable living room in addition to the kitchen. The basement is currently unfinished but could be finished with three bedrooms, a bathroom and a gathering room. Until it is finished, VanDeWetering believes it will be a handy playroom for children.
"Kids need to run around and burn off energy, especially in winter," she noted.
On the lower level as on the upper level, a hallway will join the two buildings. On the office side, the basement will be used for storage. By organizing their supplies, they will be better positioned to identify needs and provide that information to individuals and organizations which want to help.
She explained the building was designed to offer flexibility in the future. The basement will allow them to double the number of bedrooms currently available. The placement on the lot will allow them to expand if that should become necessary at some future date.
VanDeWetering said that well over half of the funds to pay for the new facility have been raised, but fund-raising will continue. She estimates they still need to raise a little over $100,000.
While the address cannot be published for security reasons, she wants to emphasize that the nonprofit is providing services during the move and transition. As before, staff can be reached at 605-427-7223 or at 605-480-2721.
She mentioned that need tends to go in spurts.
"Some weeks we may have 10 people. Other weeks, we may have two," VanDeWetering indicated.
Another change at the DVN is in staffing. Hadassah Shirey joined the staff as rural advocate in January. The Washington state native has a bachelor's degree in Ayurveda sciences, which is a holistic approach to physical and mental health that was developed in India.
"Some of the courses for the degree were in behavioral health," Shirey said, noting that they are helpful to her in her current position.
She also has experience working with the court system. In Washington, she volunteered as a guardian et litem, which is an individual appointed by the court to protect the rights of children and individuals who have been declared mentally incompetent.
In her new position, she derives satisfaction out of seeing women succeed.
"When they come in here, they are terrified. Their life is really shattered," Shirey said.
She accompanies them when they seek protection orders and helps them to access resources as they seek to begin a new life. Shirey indicated that she can see visible changes as they get on their feet.
"It's really nice to see that kind of transformation happen so quickly," she said.