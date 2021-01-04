The Madison City Commission will consider holding the second readings of two ordinances, dealing with municipal water rates and taxes, when they meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider hearing the second reading of water rates and charges for 2021 and decide whether to approve those rates and charges. The commissioners will also hear the second reading of an amendment to proposed taxes assessed within a new business improvement district that will operate in Madison.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, the commissioners plan to conduct the meeting using distance-connection technology. Interested parties can join the meeting via Zoom on the internet at https://zoom.us/j/98964867260 using a computer, tablet or smartphone. Individuals can also connect to the meeting using a phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and providing the meeting ID number of 989-6486-7260.
City officials have provided supplementary agenda information about Monday's meeting available on the city's website at www.cityofmadisonsd.com.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging the submission of a drainage analysis from Houston Engineering of Sioux Falls for the neighborhood along N. 9th St. from Park Creek to Highland Ave.
-- Designating the financial depositories for city funds as the Wells Fargo, Great Western and U.S. banks; First Bank & Trust; and the South Dakota Public Funds Investment Trust.
-- Designating the Daily Leader as the city's legal newspaper.
-- Establishing a 2021 municipal election date on April 13 and inviting the Madison Central School District to conduct a joint election.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign documents intended for the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding damage to Park Creek rock walls caused by 2019 flooding.
-- Providing any updates to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.