Angel Tree program moves into final stretch

Area residents who have an interest in contributing children's gifts to Lake County's Angel Tree holiday program have to get busy with their gift-buying and present-wrapping tasks. The collection phase of the annual project starts this weekend.
Gift-givers are expected to start dropping off their wrapped presents on Saturday morning at the Downtown Armory. The gift-collecting will continue, except for Sunday, until Dec. 9.
Volunteers with the Christmas gift program have kept track of the number of gift tags still hanging on the three Angel Trees in Madison, and several dozen requests remain. According to Jeff Nelson, president of the Lake County Food Pantry, 55 Angel Tree gift tags still hung from the Christmas tree branches as of Monday evening. Nelson said the remaining number are a small portion of the original batch of gift requests, which had numbered 536.
Nelson said the Lake County Food Pantry, which organizes the Angel Tree program, had received requests from 153 area families for holiday food baskets. The pantry volunteers collected information about 268 children who are eligible to receive two gifts each -- accompanying the food parcels. The Angel Tree program creates two gift tags -- one for clothing and one for a toy or similar present -- for each child.
The gift tags that hang from the Angel Trees at Gary's Bakery, Madison Public Library and Montgomery's provide information about each boy's and girl's age, gender and preferred gift wish. Donors pick up the gift tags at the tree sites after filling out and leaving behind donor cards which help volunteers organize the donations.
Nelson said the Angel Tree gift tags will remain on display until Dec. 9. After the deadline, volunteers will need to organize any late gift-buying.
"We want to guarantee that every child receives a gift if there are any remaining tags," Nelson said.
Angel Tree donors can drop off their wrapped Christmas presents at the Downtown Armory from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Dec. 5-9 -- except for Sun., Dec. 6.
Food Pantry volunteers will distribute the food baskets and gifts to the recipient families from 9 a.m. to noon on Dec. 12. A change this year will have the families driving up to the armory's north entrance to load their parcels. Nelson said the organizers switched from home deliveries to a distribution system at the Armory due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Nelson said Lake County residents have conducted the holiday program for the last 38 years.
