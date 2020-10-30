The Madison City Commission will consider hiring Jeff Heinemeyer, a Lake Madison resident, to serve as an interim finance advisor to the city when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
Heinemeyer previously served as Madison's finance officer. He retired from that post in 2012.
Jennifer Eimers resigned from her post as city finance officer on Oct. 26.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/92435350866. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 924-3535-0866.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign certification for small projects with completed work, including damaged roadways and sidewalks, related to September 2019 flooding.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an application for hosting and technology-support services with Avenu Enterprise Solutions LLC.
-- Reviewing and awarding a bid for surplus aluminum and copper wire and miscellaneous pole hardware and crossarms.
-- Providing any updated information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.