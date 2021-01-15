The Madison City Commission will consider hearing the second reading of changes to appropriations related to the city's 2020 budget when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at City Hall.
City commissioners switched to a Tuesday meeting due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday. The commissioners will also consider approving the budget changes.
At the end of their meeting, the commissioners have scheduled an announcement concerning a notice of vacancy.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/94413769463. Individuals can also connect by phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 944-1376-9463.
If special accommodations are necessary to attend any commission meeting, individuals should call the Madison Finance Office at 256-7500 at least 24 hours before meeting time. All attempts shall be made to accommodate a request.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging a time extension for a project seeking compensation from the federal government for 2019 flood damages.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a 2021 annual intent to continue a day-care operation for the Before & After School Center.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign public assistance management costs paperwork for the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an applicant project review for buildings and equipment related to 2019 flooding.
-- Adopting a resolution amending the established employee compensation for 2021.
-- Approving the first reading of an ordinance amending laws regarding the inspection of body-piercing and/or tattoo establishments.
-- Approving a letter of understanding for the First District Association of Local Governments regarding administration fees related to the FEMA Hazard Mitigation Grant program.
-- Reviewing an update to COVID-19 leave for employees during 2021.
-- Hearing any updates to information related to the COVID-19 pandemic.