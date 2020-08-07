The Madison School Board will consider approving a new, two-year labor contract with the district's classified staff when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the school cafeteria at the high school.
The school district's classified staff includes bus drivers, paraprofessionals and therapists. The board members will also consider approving the publication of classified staff pay. The publication of classified-staff wages is directed under state law.
The school board will consider approving the appointment of essential employees.
The board members will consider approving, effective immediately, resignations submitted by Holly Evans, high school art teacher; Linda Janke, library aide; and Jada Baltazar as the middle- and high-school English language learner instructor. Sheena Barrick, a custodian, also resigned in July.
They will consider approving the hiring of Cassondra Grogan, high school art teacher; Kim Bruns for the 2020-21 school year, middle-school reading and social studies; and Nichole Ludemann at the middle and high schools and Taryn Bickett at the elementary school, both as year-long substitute teachers. The board members will review hiring food service staff members John Aus, Mary Brown, Patsy Clarke, Mary Dragseth, Judy Pullman, Chad Robson, Elaine Struwe and Kim Reverts.
The board members will consider approving 2020-21 school year reassignments for Karen Rahn to middle school humanities, Melissa Blessington as middle school paraprofessional and Heather Meehan as elementary paraprofessional.
In other business, the board members will consider:
-- Approving several open-enrollment applications.
-- Reviewing and approving any changes to Madison High School, Madison Middle School and Madison Elementary School handbooks.
-- Consider a three-year maintenance agreement renewal regarding a service plan with Climate Systems of Sioux Falls for the elementary school's heating, air-conditioning and ventilation system.
-- Appointing a policy review committee.
-- Providing free student meals in the school cafeterias from Aug. 20-28. Madison Central School District performed a similar meal program during the previous school year.
At the end of their meeting, the board members have scheduled a closed session to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.