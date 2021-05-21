The staff with the Madison Central School District informed families on Thursday about one recently-diagnosed COVID-19 case at the high school.
The Madison High School staff is working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts to the diagnosed person.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated in an email to families that SDDoH personnel will receive any related information. If any student is considered a possible close contact, the school district will send out another email to those families. The school staff will also follow up the email with a phone call.
South Dakota Department of Health staff will make determinations of any students who they identify as a close contact and they will also contact parents.