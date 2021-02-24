Kelly Dybdahl of Madison filed an election petition with the Madison Finance Office to run for a seat on the Madison City Commission.
Sonya Wilt, city finance officer, reported late Tuesday that Dybdahl, customer relations manager at Heartland Consumers Power District, had filed a signed petition with her office.
City commission seats currently held by Bob Thill and Mike Waldner are up for election in 2021. Earlier this month, Thill filed a petition to run for re-election.
Persons filing petitions to run for city commission seats should file their papers with the city finance office by 5 p.m. on Friday. If the papers are filed by registered mail, the envelope must be postmarked before 5 p.m. on Friday. Any other type of mail service or mail that is received after the deadline is not considered timely filed.
The same Friday deadline is set for anyone interested in running for two seats up for election on the Madison School Board. The city and Madison Central School District have scheduled a joint election on April 13.
School board seats currently held by Lori Schultz and Steve Nelson are for election. Schultz has filed a petition to run for re-election.
Both the city commission and school board posts have three-year terms.
Candidates need to file their petitions for the city commission election at City Hall. Candidates running for a school board seat need to file their petitions at the business office at Madison High School.
According to Wilt, city commission candidates need to collect at least 50 valid signatures. Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, said those seeking a school board seat need to collect at least 20 valid signatures.
Individuals living in the city of Madison and Madison Central School District have until March 29 to register to vote in the spring election.