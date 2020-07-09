Lake County commissioners are once again stuck between a rock and a hard place in tackling this year's budget request from County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson.
This is not a new place for them. In 2017, the commission sought to address a shortfall in the road and bridge fund with a resolution to levy a .90 mill road and bridge tax. In a special election, with an 18.5% voter turnout, the resolution was rejected 1,775-310.
The following year, former County Highway Superintendent Dave Fedeler was forced to shave nearly $500,000 from his initial budget request. The 2019 budget request, while approved, was not adequate to complete the work scheduled for 2020.
On Tuesday, Nelson made a budget request of $4,033,912. Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke told commissioners they would need to make a $1,738,912 operating transfer to cover the request.
"In the past, the maximum we've wanted to give Road and Bridges is $1 million," she said.
Janke provided commissioners with a worksheet explaining how she arrived at this amount. The Highway Department will carry over $500,000 from 2020 since the department did not have adequate funds to do an overlay project.
Wheel tax revenue is projected to be $379,500 and motor vehicle fees are expected to generate $1,383,00. In addition, the Highway Department will have approximately $10,000 in interest from funds set aside for bridge repair and replacement, and approximately $22,500 for fuel charges and chipsealing Madison streets.
To date, the county has not received any reimbursements from FEMA for repairs required as a result of flood damage last year, according to Nelson. If received, these funds could also be carried over to offset expenditures in 2021.
"I'm starting from scratch with the paperwork for reimbursements," Nelson reported, noting that FEMA has not been helpful in providing information based on paperwork previously submitted.
While commissioners did not question any of the line-item increases Nelson introduced, their concern regarding his request was evident in a comment from Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann, who said, "We don't want to go backward. We've gotten the highway budget to a more manageable number now."
Following a brief discussion, commissioners decided to hold a special meeting on July 14 to discuss whether to approve a resolution to raise revenue for the road and bridge fund with a tax levy. Shelli Gust, commission administrative officer, said she could draft a resolution by then.
Janke will provide commissioners with information regarding the various amounts which could be raised based on the amount levied. In 2017, the commission initially considered a .40 mill, but opted to pass a resolution levying the maximum allowed by law. That resolution was rejected by voters in all precincts.
Prior to introducing his budget, Nelson told commissioners, "It wasn't an easy task to go through and add to the budget."
With each increase, Nelson is attempting to address a specific problem the Highway Department faces. He asked to increase the amount allocated for culverts from $15,000 to $50,000.
"It's been neglected for years and now we have to pay the piper," he said.
Following the September 2019 flood, commissioners learned that FEMA will not reimburse the county for culvert repair and replacement if the culvert was in need of replacement prior to the event. The Highway Department has been attempting to address that problem this year, according to Nelson.
With the $15,000 budgeted for 2020, he said, "we're not even going to make a scratch in the surface." Nelson explained a single load of pipe costs around $20,000 to $30,000.
He increased the budget for hot mix asphalt from $126,000 to $200,000, noting this was needed for both unusual road breakup and to replace the dug-out areas from culvert replacement. This year, the Highway Department has used 500 tons of asphalt to patch culvert dug-out areas.
Nelson included $100,000 for gravel crushing. He said the county needs gravel to lay a base for overlay areas and to resurface gravel roads. The county spent $58,500 for this in 2019 but allocated nothing for gravel crushing in 2020.
"We have a gravel pit, but we don't have anything in the budget for crushing gravel," he pointed out.
Nelson increased the budget for road oil from $155,000 to $200,000, telling commissioners the county could get more life out of weathered roads with an oil mat.
To ensure the county is able to do an overlay project in 2021, he budgeted $2 million. The county was not able to do a project this year because the lowest bid came in $300,000 over the amount allocated for the project, which was $1.2 million.
"If we want to continue to try to do five miles per year, I would rather have my budget a little big than rob from other areas," Nelson explained.
In addition to these increases, he also asked for equipment, including two one-ton, 4x4 pickups with extended cabs, a heavy-duty skid loader trailer, a used semi-tractor with wet system, a used Simi Transport trailer with recovery winch, and a 500-gallon fuel transport. Total equipment costs came to $167,132.
Two pieces of office equipment were also requested -- a computer for employees to use to check weather conditions and to clock their hours, and a desk with a counter for the office manager.
In other business related to the Highway Department, the commission:
-- Approved an application which will allow Jon Bunkers to bore under a county road for field drainage. Nelson said he asked the affected landowner to sign a statement indicating no opposition to this.
-- Approved six utility occupancy applications from Sioux Valley Energy.
-- Approved the release from the county's agreement with the state Department of Transportation and D&G Concrete Construction for the portion of Highland Ave. and 10th St. S.W. used as a haul road while the Washington Avenue project was under way. Nelson said that both he and Gust reviewed the video which was made before the project started and could not find any justification for asking the DOT to make road repairs. Road break-up existed before the project began.
-- Approved fuel agreements with Valiant Living and the city of Madison.
-- Received an update on the 2020 Federal Bridge Replacement Program. Lake County had submitted an application for funding to replace the Stemper Bridge. Nelson indicated the project scored 36.39 on the rating scale used by the DOT; projects funded scored between 37.48 and 56.713.
-- Approved submitting an application for Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) funding for the Stemper Bridge. Gust warned that Pennington County has passed a wheel tax and will now be eligible for these funds, making the grant more competitive. She said a silver lining could be found in knowing none of the projects receiving federal funding would be considered for BIG funding.
-- Accepted a resignation from Walker Ruhd, who has obtained employment elsewhere.
-- Approving hiring Ruhd for a part-time seasonal position spraying weeds. Gust indicated he was one of only two county employees certified to complete this task; Nelson is the other.