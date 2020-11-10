Madison public school officials announced on Monday that they had received information in which two students or staff members at Madison Elementary School recently tested positive with COVID-19.
In an email message to parents, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated that health officials had found no close contacts for either of the most-recent coronavirus cases, meaning the chances of the virus' spread were diminished.
Jorgenson added, "Even though this situation did not involve any close contacts, we will inform parents/guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases."
School officials had announced over the weekend the discovery of three other COVID-19 cases in Madison's public schools.
According to Madison school officials, parents and guardians should remain watchful for COVID-19 symptoms with their children. State Health Department officials will investigate the COVID-19 cases and will notify parents if other children are considered as close contacts. If any child develops symptoms of any contagious disease, including the coronavirus, the parents should not send the child to school.