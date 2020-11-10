Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY LESS THAN ONE HALF MILE IN DENSE FOG. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA, NORTHWEST IOWA AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...UNTIL 7 AM CST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...ROADS REMAIN SLICK OR SNOW PACKED IN MANY AREAS, MAKING THE REDUCED VISIBILITY MORE HAZARDOUS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR HEADLIGHTS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&