The Lake County Sheriff's Office responded to an injury crash on Monday morning.
At 7:31 a.m., sheriff's personnel went to an accident on 225th Street near the intersection with 452nd Ave. A 1997 Honda Accord driven by Benjamin Bryan, 48, of Ramona was traveling east on 225th Street and struck the rear of a 2011 140M Caterpillar road grader driven by Tim Tolley, 59, of Ramona. The grader was owned by Lake County.
The investigation revealed that both vehicles were traveling east on 225th Street. The Honda's cruise control was set at 55 miles per hour when the driver noticed something ahead of him. He began to slow down but struck the rear end of the road grader, which was clearing snow from the roadway.
Bryan was transported to Madison Regional Health for minor injuries. He was cited for careless driving as a result of the crash. His vehicle is listed as a total loss.
The road grader had no damage.
On Friday at 6:28 p.m., the Sheriff's Office responded to a one-vehicle rollover on 233A Street at its intersection with 456th Ave. The investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling east at 40 mph, approaching 456th Ave., when the driver was going to take the corner, lost control and rolled into the east ditch.
The driver and six passengers were all juveniles. An ambulance was called to the scene to check on the occupants due to the nature of the crash. The driver was cited for reckless driving and no driver's license.
The vehicle was towed from the scene. The investigation continues.