The Chester Area School Board will hold a regular meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive reports from business manager Kristi Lewis, elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson and secondary Principal Julie Eppard. As part of the report from Superintendent Heath Larson, members will be asked to approve a resolution from the South Dakota High School Activities Association and a driver education contract with Eppard.
The board will then go into executive session for negotiations.