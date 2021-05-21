Officials expect material list for pool repairs

City officials expect to receive a list of materials and specifications this week from engineers hired for a repair project to get Madison's outdoor swimming pool in Westside Park back up and running.
In a report to city commissioners, Brad Lawrence, municipal utility director, said engineers were creating a list of the parts needed to make the electrical system operational at the Madison Aquatic Center.
The commissioners approved hiring the PE Group, a Parker-based engineering firm, to prepare design and work documents that will help construction crews conduct repairs at the aquatic center.
City officials announced months ago that a ventilation system had malfunctioned in the Madison Aquatic Center that allowed the buildup of chemical fumes in the building. The concentrated fumes, which came from chemicals used to treat swimming pool water, caused corrosion to metals inside the building, including the structure's electrical system.
As part of the repairs, the engineers and city officials plan to replace the boiler located in the MAC building. Lawrence said the controls for the current boiler had received some corrosion damage.
According to Lawrence, engineers are studying the redesign and/or modification to the aquatic center building to ensure adequate ventilation and also to avoid problems from stored chemicals in the future. Lawrence added that the layout of certain equipment inside the MAC provided difficulties in maintaining equipment and safe operations.
Lawrence said that engineers would study some reconfiguration of MAC equipment that is possible and practical. He added that the city should consider moving all chemical storage outside of the building.
"Right now (the swimming pool operators) don't have any space to store anything," Lawrence told commissioners.
During earlier inspections of the MAC's electrical system, engineers had determined that workers would need to replace circuit breakers and control panels and repair electrical controls.