Monday's presentation to the Joint Appropriations Committee was the second that Dakota State University President Jose-Marie Griffiths has made to a legislative committee. On Friday, she spoke briefly with the House Education Committee. While she touched on some of the same topics, she also spoke about program developments, new initiatives, new construction and fund-raising.
In speaking about program developments, Griffiths emphasized innovation and efficiencies, beginning with the bachelor's degree in artificial intelligence which has been approved.
"It's a very new degree area; it's typically been a sub-specialty of computer science," Griffiths said, noting that the first AI degree program in the nation was launched in the fall of 2018.
She noted that the collaborative Ph.D. in Computer Science that DSU has developed with South Dakota State University is the first of its kind in the state. In highlighting minors and undergraduate certificates, she focused on project management.
"Project management is probably the one area or skill the workforce really demands and isn't getting enough of," Griffiths stated, emphasizing that it applies to many different fields.
She noted two degree fields were reorganized -- English and business -- and the respiratory care program was transferred to SDSU, which did affect student enrollment in the fall.
"It was never a good fit for us. It was the only clinical care program and fits much more appropriately in an institution with a nursing program and allied health," Griffiths said.
She also told legislators that the university's bachelor's and master's degrees programs in health information management and administration were re-accredited.
"These are little known degree programs around the state, but they are very, very strong and very, very powerful," Griffiths indicated.
She talked about other collaborative projects, including working with the University of South Dakota to offer nursing informatics, with Black Hills State University to offer an associate's degree in network security and administration, and with five West River high schools to create the West River Computer Science Academy that will allow juniors and seniors to take dual-credit courses.
She also spoke with legislators about the strategic alliance with Sanford Health.
"The Sanford Health IT organization needs a lot more people," she said, listing the numerous areas in which additional staffing is needed, "so we'll be working with Sanford Health on their educational needs."
DSU and Sanford Health will also be conducting research together and creating a new specialization called cyberhealth.
Griffiths said DSU was constructing its first new residence hall in 40 years and has been working on fund-raising in a variety of areas, including the Trojans Helping Trojans effort.
"We actually started it to assist people affected by the flooding, and this was continued to be used to aid those affected by COVID in 2020," Griffiths said.
She concluded on Friday by supporting the governor's request for funding to match a private donation for need-based scholarships.