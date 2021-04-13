Chester school presenting ‘Fiddler on the Roof Jr.'

Tradition is not only a shaping influence in the life of Tevye, the lead character in "Fiddler on the Roof," but also an integral part of the school's activity program at Chester Area High School.
Every two or three years, the school's music program and theater program join forces to present a musical production complete with costumes, lights and sound system. This year, they are tackling "Fiddler on the Roof Jr."
"I think we've waited 23 years to do this show," said the school's vocal teacher Jean O'Hara. "`Fiddler' requires you to have such a strong group of male singers."
With Brock Wages in the lead as Tevye and Ryan Benson as Motel, the tailor who marries Tevye's oldest daughter, singing "Miracle of Miracles," those strong voices are clearly evident. Wages does such a masterful job of portraying Tevye that at times it's hard to remember he's a high school student.
"Music is a priority in that young man's life," O'Hara said, noting that Wages is a three-year All-State Chorus member.
"Fiddler on the Roof," even the junior version with fewer musical numbers and an adapted script, is a massive undertaking for a school where students are involved in a variety of activities. As the cast ran through a dress rehearsal on Monday night, they were missing seven members of the cast who were attending the state FFA convention in Rapid City.
From the beginning, students have had to juggle multiple activities to attend rehearsals.
"They came right in from track and golf practice and would go right into this," said Velda Schneider, who directs the school's theater productions.
They've shown commitment in other ways as well. For example, over the weekend when they were not scheduled for rehearsals, they chose to run lines with each other. The directors didn't even know they were planning to do this.
The cast includes 29 students and six cast members. Students auditioned for roles earlier this year and began rehearsals in February, shortly after the one-act season wrapped up with the school taking yet another superior at the State One-Act Play Festival.
While co-directors O'Hara, Schneider and retired band teacher Helen Mogen do require students to audition to parts, they chose the musical each time based on their knowledge of student capabilities.
"We pick a show that will play to their strengths," O'Hara said.
Schneider and Mogen concurred.
"The reason we took it on is because we have so much musical talent, boys and girls," Schneider said.
"I think it's the best ensemble cast we've ever had," Mogen said.
The musical had been slated for 2020 but had to be postponed for a year as a result of the state's early response to the COVID-19 pandemic. With schools closed to in-person learning, all activities were canceled. However, the company from which the school purchases rights, Music Theater International, allowed the school to produce it in 2021.
"Fiddler on the Roof" is set in Czarist Russia at the turn of the 20th Century. In it, a poor Jewish milkman, Tevye, with five daughters faces changing times with talks with God. Of the three daughters who marry, not one marries in the traditional way, with the aid of a matchmaker.
Instead, the oldest, Tzeitel, chooses her husband, Motel, a tailor she has known since childhood. The second, Hodel, chooses a teacher with Marxist leanings, Perchik, who is invited to share the Sabbath meal by her father. The third, Chava, chooses to marry a Christian, Fyedka. In the end, they are all forced to break the tradition of life together with an order to leave their community of Anatevka.
In addition to Wages as Tevye, other characters in lead roles are Serena Larson as Tevye's wife, Golde; Mara Seeley as Tzeitel; Rachel Lindholm as Hodel; McKenzie Pitts as Chava; Benson as Motel; Ashton Olivier as Perchik; and Connor Bates as Fyedka. Alex VanEgdom plays Tzeitel's rejected suitor, butcher Lazar Wolf. Raegan Hoff is the Yente; Kennedy Foster is Grandma Tzeitel, who helps persuade Golde to accept Tzeitel's choice in marriage partner.
Other students in the cast are Brooklyn Holman, Ainsley Breu, Chloe Hass, Logan Fods, Jakob Fairbotham, Calvin Schmahl, Hollyn Reiff, Emily Brown, Lauren Roberts, Trey Hofeman, Ashlyn Bleeker, Karly Campbell, Destiny Landin, Skylar Siepka, Emily Bleeker, Gracie Mersch, DiLyn Borecky and Madi Pitts.
Also involved are student director Avery Schut, creative director Macie Pitts, set director Tate Boysen, Lighting Director Mykah Callies, and Props Director Cadence Olivier.
In directing the musical, each of the directors have found a niche which enables them to work well together.
"We're respectful of each other's talents," Mogen said.
"Helen is such a gifted pianist, we're luck to have her playing with us," O'Hara said illustrating Mogen's point.
"Jean is so good with the choreography," Schneider said. "She relates so well with the students with it."
Schneider was praised by the others for the way she orchestrates timing and helps to line up costumes for the performance. With "Fiddler," she's also acted as the technical director.
The directors expressed appreciation to O'Gorman High School, which loaned the school many of the costumes, and to the administration for their support. DMM Systems of Sioux Falls is hired to handle light and sound for the production.
"The musicals are the only ones that we bring in lights and sound for," Mogen noted.
The school tackles a major musical every two or three years for several reasons.
"Part of it is us wanting to expose our students to great, classic theater," O'Hara said.
However, the productions also interest elementary and middle school students in the school's music programs as well as the theater program. It offers teachers an opportunity to discuss with students some of life's major themes which theater so often explores.
"It's an important storyline for kids to understand," O'Hara said about "Fiddler on the Roof," where discrimination is explored, both in terms of cultural traditions and in terms of political influence.
Ultimately, though, the district supports the cost and effort that goes into producing a musical because it wants its students to shine.
"We all have the same goal," Mogen explained. "We want the kids to enjoy themselves and to do well."