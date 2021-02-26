As of Friday morning, it looks as if the city of Madison will hold an election on April 13 with three persons filing petitions to run for two seats on the Madison City Commission.
Sonya Wilt, city finance officer, announced in an email that Jeremiah Corbin of Madison submitted a petition on Wednesday. Corbin, who works for the South Dakota Association of Rural Water Systems in Madison, previously served on the city commission.
Corbin joins Bob Thill, an incumbent, and Kelly Dybdahl of Madison. Thill filed for re-election in early February. Dybdahl, customer relations manager at Heartland Consumers Power District, filed earlier this week.
City commission seats currently held by Thill and Mike Waldner are up for election in 2021.
Prospective candidates should file their papers with the city finance office by 5 p.m. on Friday. If the papers are filed by registered mail, the envelope must be postmarked before 5 p.m. on Friday. Any other type of mail service or mail that is received after the deadline is not considered timely filed.
Madison School Board
Steve Nelson of Madison, an incumbent member of the Madison School Board, filed a petition to run for re-election on Thursday. Lori Schultz of Madison, another incumbent, filed a petition earlier this month.
Madison has scheduled a joint city-school district election on April 13 with the Madison School Board. However, unless additional candidates file petitions with the school district's business office by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nelson and Schultz will automatically serve new terms due to a lack of additional candidates for the two school board seats.
Both the city commission and school board posts have three-year terms.
Candidates need to file their petitions for the city commission election at City Hall. Candidates running for a school board seat need to file their petitions at the business office at Madison High School.
According to Wilt, city commission candidates need to collect at least 50 valid signatures. Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, said those seeking a school board seat need to collect at least 20 valid signatures.
Individuals living in the city of Madison and Madison Central School District have until March 29 to register to vote in the spring election.