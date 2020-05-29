The Madison City Commission will consider authorizing a task order for an electric distribution project when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will review a professional service task order for DGR Engineering related to the Cyber Estates Electric distribution project, a Madison housing project.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Ratifying the mayor's signature on a grant application for the S.D. Department of Health regarding West Nile virus prevention.
-- Accepting a quit-claim deed for Lot 10 (except for the south 310 feet), Block Two of Smith and Trow's Summit Addition.
-- Approving applications for alcoholic beverage license renewals for 2020-21 retail (on-off sale) malt beverage and S.D. farm wine sales.
The commissioners will also remind voters of the combined city and school district elections held on Tuesday.
The commissioners are also conducting meetings through distance connections by internet and phones due to the pandemic. Anyone can join the meeting via GoToMeeting.com from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/323578461. They can also call by phone at 224-501-3412 and use access code 323-578-461.