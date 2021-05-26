The city of Madison on Monday approved a new agreement with Lake County so that municipal vehicles and equipment can continue to fill up at the county's fuel storage and fueling facility until July 2022.
The Madison City Commission agreed to the renewal of a joint-power fuel agreement between the city and county to cooperate on vehicle fuel purchases and distribution.
Lake County operates a "fuel farm" with sufficient resources to provide fuel for the vehicles and equipment used by both local governments. Madison and Lake County officials have agreed over the years to have city personnel fill their vehicles from the county's fuel tanks. City and county officials review the resource-sharing effort each year, and they typically agree to continue the program.
In return for using the county's facility, the city will pay for fuel costs and an administration fee.
From July 2021 to June 2022, the city has agreed to pay a 27-cent per gallon administration fee for fueling costs and to help Lake County pay for a new fueling system at the facility. According to Nels Nelson, county highway superintendent, officials plan to have a new computer system installed that will monitor the fueling of vehicles and motorized equipment and improve record-keeping for fuel distribution.
The city agreed to the current joint fuel agreement in late June 2020, and the administrative fee was set at 10 cents per gallon.
Officials provided a 2020 report on fuel distributed at the county facility that showed Madison vehicles received 2,260 gallons of gasoline and 17,362 gallons of diesel fuel last year. In comparison, Lake County Highway Department vehicles filled up with 22,637 gallons of gasoline and 27,599 gallons of diesel.
The county reported that 87,292 gallons of gasoline and diesel were distributed from the facility during 2020.
The county's fuel farm also provides fuel for vehicles driven by the Lake County Sheriff's Office, county weed control service, courthouse departments and the county emergency management office.
Within the fuel agreement that was in effect from July 2019 to June 2020, the city agreed to pay Lake County 9 cents per gallon of fuel pumped into municipal vehicles as the administration fee for that 12-month period. In spring 2017, the county lowered the per-gallon fee from 16 cents to 8 cents per gallon during the 2017-18 contract period because the county did not have any facility improvements planned during those 12 months.