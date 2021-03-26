The Madison City Commission will consider setting a bid date for water system improvements when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The commissioners will conduct their open meeting using distance-connection technology. The public can join online via Zoom technology from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://zoom.us/j/98271896972. Individuals can also join by using a phone and dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 982-7189-6972.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Acknowledging an application from the convention center regarding an (on-sale) liquor license and setting the date for a hearing for the Madison Hospitality Group LLC/Best Western Plus Lakeview.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an applicant project review for Madison water control facilities.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a survey certification form for the Madison Public Library.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an application from Sundog Coffee for outdoor seating.
-- Appointing an election board.
-- Reviewing two sidewalk-extension requests from the 100 block of N. Olive Ave.
-- Reviewing design plans related to the city's water main-improvement project.
City officials will announce the availability of city election absentee voting from March 29 to April 12 and a city election scheduled on April 13.