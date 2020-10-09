The following are area lunch menus for next week:
MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: No service
Tuesday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, peas, spiced peaches, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, red spiced applesauce, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad
Thursday: Baked steak with mushrooms, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Sloppy joe, baked potato, beets, mandarin oranges
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Corn dogs
Wednesday: Super nachos
Thursday: Hog dogs
Friday: Quesadillas
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Breakfast pizza, pineapple tidbits
Tuesday: Muffin, mixed fruit cocktail
Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, cheese stick, applesauce
Thursday: Long john, sliced peaches
Lunch
Monday: Chicken tenders, dinner roll, mixed fruit cocktail, tater tots
Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib sandwich, mandarin oranges, corn
Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese, Cheetos oven-baked snack, baked beans
Thursday: Italian dunkers, tropical fruit salad, California blend vegetables
Friday: No school
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast sandwich. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich or long john
Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza or apple donut
Thursday: Elem: Long john. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy or long john
Friday: Elem: Cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll or mini donuts
Lunch
Monday: No school
Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumstick, or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Breaded chicken drum stick or pizza; mashed potatoes, gravy
Wednesday: Elem: Chili and cinnamon roll, or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Chili and cinnamon roll or chicken strips; steamed carrot coins
Thursday: Elem: pancakes and sausage, french toast sticks and sausage, or sack lunch; tri-tater. HS/MS: Pancakes and sausage, french toast sticks and sausage, Italian dunkers, or pizza; tri-tater,
Friday: Elem: Bosco sticks, or sack lunch; Texas ranchero beans. HS/MS: Bosco sticks, or pizza; Texas ranchero beans