The following are area lunch menus for next week:

MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: No service

Tuesday: Ham and cheese potato casserole, peas, spiced peaches, whole grain bread

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, red spiced applesauce, breadstick, romaine lettuce salad

Thursday: Baked steak with mushrooms, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Sloppy joe, baked potato, beets, mandarin oranges

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parslied potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches, garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Corn dogs

Wednesday: Super nachos

Thursday: Hog dogs

Friday: Quesadillas

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Breakfast pizza, pineapple tidbits

Tuesday: Muffin, mixed fruit cocktail

Wednesday: Scrambled eggs, cheese stick, applesauce

Thursday: Long john, sliced peaches

Lunch

Monday: Chicken tenders, dinner roll, mixed fruit cocktail, tater tots

Tuesday: Barbecued Mr. Rib sandwich, mandarin oranges, corn

Wednesday: Hot ham and cheese, Cheetos oven-baked snack, baked beans

Thursday: Italian dunkers, tropical fruit salad, California blend vegetables

Friday: No school

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast sandwich. HS/MS: Breakfast sandwich or long john

Wednesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza or apple donut

Thursday: Elem: Long john. HS/MS: Biscuits and gravy or long john

Friday: Elem: Cinnamon roll. HS/MS: Cinnamon roll or mini donuts

Lunch

Monday: No school

Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken drumstick, or sack lunch; mashed potatoes, gravy. HS/MS: Breaded chicken drum stick or pizza; mashed potatoes, gravy

Wednesday: Elem: Chili and cinnamon roll, or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Chili and cinnamon roll or chicken strips; steamed carrot coins

Thursday: Elem: pancakes and sausage, french toast sticks and sausage, or sack lunch; tri-tater. HS/MS: Pancakes and sausage, french toast sticks and sausage, Italian dunkers, or pizza; tri-tater,

Friday: Elem: Bosco sticks, or sack lunch; Texas ranchero beans. HS/MS: Bosco sticks, or pizza; Texas ranchero beans