The Oldham-Ramona board of education will meet at 8 p.m. on Monday in the multi-purpose room of the school in Ramona.
In addition to conducting routine business, the board will receive a report on the Northeast Educational Services Cooperative and reports from Principal Andrew Johnson, business manager Cassi Johnson and Superintendent Michael Fischer. The agenda includes no items of old business.
Items of new business include filling open school board positions by appointment, authorizing the audit for fiscal year 2021, approving the ballot issues for the South Dakota High School Activities Association, reviewing the preliminary budget for 2021-22, approving a supplemental budget resolution for capital outlay, approving custodial account transfers and closing accounts, approving pay rates for contracted summer services, updating COVID-19 and starting school safety plan, and discussing the community meeting.
The board will go into executive session prior to approving the 2021-22 certified teacher negotiated agreement, approving certified and administrative contracts, and authorizing the administration to issue classified and coaching contracts for 2021-22.
The agenda includes continuing the review of district policies and regulations, but does not list specific policies. A special meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on June 2 at the Dakota Prairie Playhouse.