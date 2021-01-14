For the third time, Dakota State University professor of art Alan Montgomery is embarking on a tour of the mythical nation of Sufferlandria to raise funds for Parkinson's research.
The Tour of Sufferlandria, conducted on a stationary bike, is completed with the aid of video interactions provided via an app. This year, the fund-raiser, which is in its ninth year, was pared down from nine consecutive days to seven and will be held Feb. 14-20.
The tongue-in-cheek website indicates this decision was made in response to the pandemic.
"The Tour is grueling," the site says. "It chews you up and spits you out -- then picks you up off the floor and chews you up a bit more just to make sure it got all of the juice out of you. In the midst of the global pandemic, we need to be mindful of not encouraging anyone to unnecessarily compromise their immune systems."
The fund-raiser is held to support the Davis Phinney Foundation for Parkinson's. Phinney is a professional cyclist who competed from the late 1970s until his retirement in 1993. In addition to winning an Olympic bronze medal, he achieved 328 victories during his career.
In 2000, he was diagnosed with young onset Parkinson's disease (YOPD). He started the foundation to promote and fund research that seeks to improve the quality of life for those living with Parkinson's. It does this by providing education, tools, resources and inspiration, according to the foundation's website.
Montgomery, who is an avid biker, has been participating in the fund-raiser for a number of years. This year, he has set a goal of raising $500.
Those who would like to contribute can do so online. To find the correct page, search using "dpf sufferlandria." Click on "2021 Tour of Sufferlandria - Davis Phinney Foundation." Under "search participants," type Montgomery's name and click on "Donate."
The direct link is: http://dpf.convio.net/site/TR/TeamDPF/TourofSufferlandria?px=1104682&pg=personal&fr_id=1210.