...BLIZZARD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 3 PM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Blizzard Warning, snow accumulations of up to two inches with winds gusting as high as 60 mph. For the Winter Weather Advisory, total snow accumulations of less than one inch with winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...For the Blizzard Warning, from 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 AM to 3 PM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult through the early morning hours Friday, with patchy blowing snow reducing visibility. Strong winds could cause tree damage. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only during the Blizzard Warning timeframe. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&

...HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Northwest winds 30 to 35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening. Winds continue overnight with a Blizzard Warning covering the combined wind and snow threat. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down tree limbs causing isolated power outages. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&

