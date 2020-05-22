The Madison City Commission will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, at City Hall.
The FAA grant agreement is related to an airport-improvement project that is expected to receive funding from the federal CARES Act, legislation related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Approving the board appointment of Michelle Corey to The Community Center governing board.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a letter involving the S.D. Department of Environment and Natural Resources and state clean water revolving fund loans.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign an engagement proposal with Shpigler Consulting Inc. for advanced metering infrastructure.
-- Approving the first reading of Ordinance No. 1624 regarding golf carts.
-- Discussing the public use of city facilities.
-- Appointing an election board.
The commissioners will also remind the public about the June 2 state primary and combined municipal and school board elections.
The mayor and commissioners are conducting distance-conference meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The public can join the meetings via GoToMeeting.com from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/718889261 or by phone by calling (646)749-3112 and using access code 718-889-261.