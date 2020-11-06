The Madison City Commission will consider approving a malt-beverage and wine license for a new downtown business when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners have scheduled a hearing at 5:30 p.m. to hear testimony regarding a malt-beverage and South Dakota farm wine license requesting by the owners of MNK LLC-The Beauty Bar. After the hearing, the commissioners will consider approving the license.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/91706908125. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 917-0690-8125.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Approving the mayor's signature for certification for small projects with completed work in Category F related to 2019 flooding.
-- Approving the mayor's signature for certification for small projects with completed work in Category G related to 2019 flooding.
-- Reviewing and awarding a bid to perform operational services at the Madison Recycling Center.
The commissioners have scheduled a closed session at the end of their meeting to discuss the qualifications, competence, performance, character or fitness of any public officer or employee or prospective public officer or employee. The term "employee" does not include any independent contractor.
After the closed session, the commissioners will consider taking action on the personnel matter discussed during the closed session, but they do not plan on establishing a Zoom connection for any meeting conducted after the closed session.