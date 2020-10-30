MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Swedish meatballs, baby bakers, broccoli, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Orange chicken, rice, stir fry vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Wednesday: Ham, sweet potatoes, peas, tropical fruit, whole grain bread
Thursday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, lettuce salad with tomato, warmed peaches, breadstick
Friday: Chili, corn, cinnamon apples, crackers, whole grain bread
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: Cheese omelet. HS/MS: Cheese omelet or mini donuts
Tuesday: Elem: Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Cocoa Puff Bar, or blueberry muffin. HS/MS: Cinnamon Toast Crunch or Cocoa Puff Bar, or Iced Long John.
Wednesday: Elem: Magic ring apple donut. HS/MS: Mini pancakes or magic ring apple donut.
Thursday: Elem: Homestyle biscuits and gravy. HS/MS: Homestyle biscuits and gravy, or iced Long John.
Friday: Elem: Breakfast pizza. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza or mini donuts.
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Italian dunkers or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Baked cavatini, hamburger/cheeseburger, or assorted sub sandwiches; french fries.
Tuesday: Elem: Nacho grande or sack lunch; steamed carrot coins. HS/MS: Nacho grande, Big Daddy's pizza, or assorted sub sandwiches, steamed carrot coins.
Wednesday: Elem: Homestyle baked cavatini with breadstick, or sack lunch; steamed broccoli. HS/MS: Chicken alfredo and breadstick, sweet and sassy BBQ rib sandwich or assorted sub sandwiches.
Thursday: Elem: Chicken nuggets or sack lunch; taco fiesta beans. HS/MS: Chicken parmesan, hot dog or assorted sub sandwiches; taco fiesta beans.
Friday: Elem: Grilled cheese and creamy tomato basil soup or sack lunch; steamed green beans. HS/MS: Grilled cheese and creamy tomato basil soup, Big Daddy's pizza or assorted sub sandwiches; steamed green beans.
