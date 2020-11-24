Madison officials have decided to search for a city administrator who will help operate the community, manage municipal services and plan for the future.
The Madison City Commission on Monday approved a proposal to develop a job description for a city administrator and to make plans to advertise the position.
More than a dozen local business people attended the city meeting, apparently to listen to Commissioner Adam Shaw outline the proposal. The city administrator proposal was placed near the end of the meeting agenda, and the attendees stayed until the item "consider city administrator position" was discussed.
According to Shaw, the city had reached a point where Madison needed a full-time administrator to provide leadership and proper oversight for municipal departments and to coordinate resources. Shaw said certain individuals in the community had discussed the creation of a city administrator's position for "quite some time."
The basic definition for the job has a city administrator overseeing the operation of a municipality and carrying out the decisions of elected city officials and the mayor. Those persons working in such a position must work well with municipal officials and provide strong management skills. The administrator's role is similar to the responsibilities of chief executives in business organizations.
During the discussion on a motion for creating a job description and advertising it, the commissioners listened to comments supporting and opposing the proposal.
George Lee, a Madison resident, asked the commissioners what responsibilities they expected to have if a city administrator was hired. Shaw replied that the administrator would help coordinate Madison's departments and agencies for better overall operation. Shaw also told Lee that he had oversight over municipal finances and he would remain in contact with city staff.
Eric Sinclair, a Madison businessman, told the commissioners that he had worked with a city administrator on a development project in Watertown. Sinclair said the administrator had helped to expedite the project's progress.
Darin Namken, a Madison business owner, offered his support for the proposal, saying the city had multiple housing development projects under way and an administrator would help the city focus on long-term strategies. Namken expressed the opinion that the administrator's position would pay for itself by providing more efficiency to city government operations.
Other persons spoke in favor of creating a city administrator position in Madison, pointing out that the city had more projects under way today than in the past. They said the work needed full-time management and the mayor's and commissioners' positions were considered part-time jobs.
Lee spoke again to the commissioners and said they should instead spend their time on attracting more businesses to fill the vacant business space in downtown Madison.
Commissioner Mike Waldner commented that the city needed a full-time administrator and creating such as position was "long overdue."
"(The commissioners) don't have the time to spend with each of the department heads," Waldner said.
In city management, an administrator oversees policy development, staffing and finances and serves as the town manager. Part of the administrator's job description is to serve as a conduit between the mayor, city council and municipal employees.
A city administrator -- sometimes called a city manager -- should have knowledge about the needs of the city. The job description can include oversight of departments that provide services and utilities. Those departments can include parks, finance, community development, police, water and sewer, fire, library, and building and inspections.
When an emergency arises, a city administrator is expected to respond quickly and inform the mayor and city commissioners about the situation. Strong communication skills are considered an important part of a city administrator's responsibilities. Those communication skills include writing proposals for new ordinances or resolutions. Also, a city administrator will meet with community residents to discuss concerns or complaints.
In addition, a city administrator sets goals and participates in planning for the future that will ensure the town's infrastructure is sound and that the city finances remain healthy.