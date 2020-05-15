The Madison City Commission will consider approving a construction agreement for a water system-improvement project when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners will consider authorizing the mayor to sign a construction agreement with J&J Earthwork Inc. for Phase 1A of the city's water system-improvement project.
Due to social-distancing guidelines initiated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the public is invited to join the meeting online at GoToMeeting.com from a computer, tablet or smartphone.
In other business, the commissioners will consider:
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a local government certification for the Emergency Solutions Grants Program on behalf of the Domestic Violence Network.
-- Authorizing the mayor to sign a document for the public assistance alternative procedures pilot program for debris removal related to the 2019 Madison flooding.
-- Approving a Tyler Technologies go-live/data-pull date schedule changes caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
-- Approving Madison Park & Recreation Board recommendations for the use of city sports complexes.
-- Changing the last May commission meeting date to May 26 due to the Memorial Day holiday.