GenCyber Girls learn about digital photos, hidden info.

Sure, it's fun and sometimes it's part of today's everyday business to share digital photos on the internet, but a digital forensics expert explained to a group of GenCyber Girls on Wednesday that they need to use caution about the amount of information the girls sent out to the world when they place photos on Instagram, TikTok or Facebook.
Justin Tolman, a former digital forensics expert for the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, told his audience of teenage females and college-age mentors that typical smartphone cameras record large amounts of information not readily apparent to picture-takers that "stick" with the digital images when the photos are placed on internet sites or sent to others. The individual images can tell those persons who know how to look for the information about when the photo was taken, where it was taken and what device captured the image.
According to Tolman, a criminal or a predator could use that data and information gleaned from the photo image to steal property, to exploit victims or even to create an abduction.
Tolman said it was too much to ask smartphone users to stop shooting and sending photos out into the digital world, but he added that people, young and old, should use caution.
"You need to know who you're sending photos to -- information to -- online," Tolman said.
He later added that individuals should only send images that provide a large amount of personal information "...to people we know and trust."
Tolman, a Kennewick, Wash., resident, gave a presentation about digital forensics to two dozen girls attending the 2021 GenCyber Girls camp held this week at Dakota State University in Madison. Tolman, who currently work as a training director for Exterro, a forensics software company, spoke to girls in grades 6-9 and their camp aides during a CybHER Security presentation.
According to Tolman, recently-collected information indicates that persons around the world shoot as many as 1.4 trillion digital photos each year. Information is embedded in those photos that people can use for good and bad purposes. He said the photos contain data recorded in a hexadecimal code (digital code) that can tell someone when the image was taken to the time and date and where it was taken to the precise GPS coordinates. The data can also provide information about what type of camera device was used, such as an Apple iPhone 6.
As part of the presentation, Tolman had the girls bring up on their laptops a group of photos that he supplied for their forensic investigations. One image looked like a photo taken at dusk with a full moon in the sky and a large service station sign in the background. By checking the photo's hexadecimal code, the girls found out that the digital photo was taken midmorning on Sept. 9, 2017, during that summer's North American solar eclipse. The GenCyber campers were also able to learn the location of the site and which way the camera was pointed.
Tolman said, in certain circumstances, that type of information is useful to criminals. A person could post a photo to Instagram showing themselves packing for a weeklong vacation. That absence and other information from the photo could tell criminals which house to rob and where the home is located.
Tolman added that from what he knows about digital photo data and crime, he's careful about posting images on his Facebook page.
"I'm careful about what photos I post," he said.