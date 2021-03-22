The Dakota State University Athletic Department and the Captains Council are gearing up for the first annual "Egg My House" fund-raiser.
This event is designed to provide something fun for the Madison community that is COVID-friendly. Residents can purchase eggs, and members of the DSU athletic programs will come to their homes on April 3 to plant giant plastic eggs filled with candy so that children have something fun to wake up to on Easter.
The prices for the eggs are $25 for 25 eggs; $45 for 50 eggs; and $75 for 75 eggs. All proceeds will go directly to DSU athletic scholarships.
Checks can be made out to "DSU Athletics" with "Egg My House" on the memo line and mailed to DSU Athletics, 820 N. Washington Ave., Madison, S.D., 57042.
Residents may include any special instructions, such as place eggs in the back yard or front yard only, it's OK to unlock the gate to access the back yard, feel free to place eggs in the bushes, etc.