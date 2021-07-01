Dakota Cinema draws 150 attendees for 'The Boss Baby'

Dakota Cinema, Madison's indoor movie theater, is working with Universal Pictures to draw theatergoers back to the big screen with a series of free animated movies on Wednesdays.
About 150 children and adults descended on Dakota Cinema on Wednesday for the 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. showings of "The Big Baby," a full-length animated movie with Alec Baldwin and Steve Buscemi providing two of the main-character voices.
Kelli Brown, co-owner of Dakota Cinema, said the number of people showing up for the June 30 matinees matched the previous Wednesday's attendance for "Shrek Forever," which was also about 150 persons.
Indoor movie theaters took some severe hits during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic -- to the point where several theater chains were looking at bankruptcy. Brown said Dakota Cinema was working with Universal Pictures to show free movies on Wednesday afternoons in Madison until mid-August. She said one of the theater's responsibilities for the arrangement involved providing reports about attendance numbers.
In Madison, the summer matinee series has "Kung Fu Panda" showing on July 7, "Kung Fu Panda 2" on July 14, "Kung Fu Panda 3" on July 21, "Madagascar" on July 28, "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" on Aug. 4 and "Madagascar 3: Europe's Most Wanted" on Aug. 11.
"The Boss Baby" movie runs for 97 minutes, so the film was shown on Madison theater's two screens for two different audiences. On Wednesday, Brown and Peggy Leighton were serving popcorn and other concession snacks to theatergoers and Landry Brown kept a tally of the movie attendees.
The city of Madison and Madison Central School District helped with the 1:30 p.m. matinee showing by providing transportation to the theater. The school district provided a bus and driver and the city provided funding for fuel and the driver's wages so that boys and girls could catch a ride to Dakota Cinema.
According to Marv Rhode, the bus driver, 38 persons caught rides to the theater. He said he started picking up riders at 12:45 p.m. The pick-up stops were located at Madison High School, the former Washington Elementary School, St. John Lutheran Church, Harvest Point Apartments, West Center Baptist Church, Living Hope Church and Westside Park.
Brown said she sends out a weekly text via smartphone to interested theatergoers. Individuals need to text the word "MOVIES" to 72727 for updates and offers from Dakota Cinema. Brown will sometimes schedule a "rainy day matinee" special movie showing on a bad-weather day. She will also sometimes offer a discount as part of a Dakota Cinema text.
For adventure fans, Brown said she plans to show the original "Top Gun" movie, starring Tom Cruise, during the first half of August. "Top Gun: Maverick," the sequel to the 1980s "Top Gun" movie, is currently scheduled for release in mid-November.