The staff with the Madison Central School District announced by email on Wednesday that they received confirmation of one student or staff member at Madison Elementary School who tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson also notified families in the email that health-care officials found no close contacts among persons in the school district.
Jorgenson said that although the latest confirmation did not involve close contacts at the school, staff would inform parents and guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases.