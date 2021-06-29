BROOKINGS -- South Dakota State University's Southeast Research Farm annual field day will be held on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. The research farm is located at 29974 University Rd, Beresford.
The outdoor program and research plot tours will begin at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. The indoor program will begin at 3:30 p.m.
Topics to be discussed at the outdoor program include:
Herbicide Evaluations - Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator
Oat Nitrogen and Growth Regulator - David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist
Hybrid Rye at the Southeast Farm - Peter Sexton, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping System Specialist
Cover Crop Herbicides - Gared Shaffer, SDSU Extension Weeds Field Specialist
Oat Breeding - Melanie Caffe, SDSU Assistant Professor and Oat Breeder
Alfalfa Trials at Southeast Farm - Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist
Corn Fertility - Peter Kovacs, SDSU Assistant Professor in the Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Science Department
Soybean Gall Midge and Insect Updates - Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension Specialist Field Crop Entomologist
Corn Row Spacing - Bradley Rops, Southeast Research Farm Operations Manager
Soybean Maturity Group - Bradley Rops, Southeast Research Farm Operations Manager
Corn and Soybean Disease Updates - Emmanuel Byumkama, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Plant Pathologist
Drainage Water Quality and Cover Crops - Kristeen Almen, Water Resources Research and Outreach Assistant
Topics that will be discussed at the indoor program include:
Feedlot Nutrition - Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate
Market Updates - Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist
Weather Outlook - Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist
Horticulture Updates and High Tunnel - Kristine Lang, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist