BROOKINGS -- South Dakota State University's Southeast Research Farm annual field day will be held on July 6 at 1:30 p.m. The research farm is located at 29974 University Rd, Beresford.

The outdoor program and research plot tours will begin at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m. The indoor program will begin at 3:30 p.m.

Topics to be discussed at the outdoor program include:

Herbicide Evaluations - Paul O. Johnson, SDSU Extension Weed Science Coordinator

Oat Nitrogen and Growth Regulator - David Karki, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist

Hybrid Rye at the Southeast Farm - Peter Sexton, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Sustainable Cropping System Specialist

Cover Crop Herbicides - Gared Shaffer, SDSU Extension Weeds Field Specialist

Oat Breeding - Melanie Caffe, SDSU Assistant Professor and Oat Breeder

Alfalfa Trials at Southeast Farm - Sara Bauder, SDSU Extension Agronomy Field Specialist

Corn Fertility - Peter Kovacs, SDSU Assistant Professor in the Agronomy, Horticulture and Plant Science Department

Soybean Gall Midge and Insect Updates - Adam Varenhorst, SDSU Extension Specialist Field Crop Entomologist

Corn Row Spacing - Bradley Rops, Southeast Research Farm Operations Manager

Soybean Maturity Group - Bradley Rops, Southeast Research Farm Operations Manager

Corn and Soybean Disease Updates - Emmanuel Byumkama, Associate Professor and SDSU Extension Plant Pathologist

Drainage Water Quality and Cover Crops - Kristeen Almen, Water Resources Research and Outreach Assistant

Topics that will be discussed at the indoor program include:

Feedlot Nutrition - Warren Rusche, SDSU Extension Beef Feedlot Management Associate

Market Updates - Jack Davis, SDSU Extension Crops Business Management Field Specialist

Weather Outlook - Laura Edwards, SDSU Extension State Climatologist

Horticulture Updates and High Tunnel - Kristine Lang, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Consumer Horticulture Specialist