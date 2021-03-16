Madison, SD (57042)

Today

Snow showers this evening. Clouds lingering with areas of fog overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%..

Tonight

Snow showers this evening. Clouds lingering with areas of fog overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 40%.