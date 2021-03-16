O'FALLON, Ill. -- Spring weather can be unpredictable. Snow and sleet one day can quickly change to 70 degrees the next. Spring calving can be equally unpredictable, and while some producers believe that cold and snowy weather yields larger spring calves, one way to ensure a healthy calf at birth and weaning is through proper nutrition, say the animal health experts at Brookside Agra.
To give spring calves the nutritional boost they need during times of stress such as birth and weaning, Brookside Agra has developed natural oral nutritional supplement Calf-Rescue.
When given as directed, Calf-Rescue provides calves with select vitamins and a stabilized source of direct-fed microbials (probiotics) to maintain a healthy, natural appetite, digestion and immune system -- at a cost of only about $1.50 per calf.
"The cold and snow can actually be very difficult on nursing calves. When calves are stressed, their appetites often decrease, while their nutritional demand on their bodies increases. Giving calves the nutrients they need at birth when they are weak and vulnerable will actually keep them healthier, therefore reducing the need for expensive shots and costly medical treatments to treat illnesses," said Tim Nelson, Brookside Agra Vice President of Animal Health & Nutrition Sales.
Calf-Rescue's unique blend of vitamins and natural microorganisms works to promote healthy microbial counts in the rumen to increase feed intake and improve digestive function. The gut of a newborn calf is nearly sterile; Calf-Rescue helps the calf develop a healthy gut microflora and promote a healthy digestive system, enabling it to grow to its full genetic potential.
Calf-Rescue includes:
Select Vitamins: Calf-Rescue provides guaranteed levels of Vitamin A, Vitamin E, Thiamine HCL, Pyridoxide HCL and Vitamin B12 - vitamins critical for normal calf growth and development.
Pre-biotic Inulin: Calf-Rescue also contains inulin, a complex carbohydrate that serves as a nutrient source to help successfully colonize beneficial bacteria in the gut.
Saccharomyces Cerevisiae Extract: Calf-Rescue provides a source of high-quality protein based from Saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast and contains concentrated levels of essential and functional nutrients critical for young animals.
Calf-Rescue also contains a healthy dose of microorganisms including: Lactobacillus acidophilus, Enterococcus faecium and Bacillus subtilis to promote healthy ruminant function during times of stress.
Use Calf-Rescue during:
Birth and weaning
Shipping and receiving
Following antibiotic therapy
During digestive disorders
Showing
Times of stress
Made in the U.S.A., Calf-Rescue is available in a case of 12 applicator tubes (1.04 oz. each) for easy, oral administration. Calf-Rescue contains no artificial colors, flavors or preservatives.
Calf-Rescue may be purchased online at brookside-agra.com/products/animal-health/calf-rescue/.
For additional product information or custom orders, contact Tim Nelson at 402-560-7381 or tim.nelson@brookside-agra.com.