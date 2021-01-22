Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches. * WHERE...Portions of east central and southeast South Dakota, northwest Iowa and southwest Minnesota. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Southerly winds of 15 to 25 mph may result in patchy blowing or drifting snow, but the greatest impacts with this system will occur due to the falling snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&