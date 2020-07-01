SIOUX FALLS -- The Virtual Prime Time Gala, the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation event, presented their largest donation to date to Feeding South Dakota in the amount of $285,109. This is a combined total that included $150,000 donated on May 4.
"We are so incredibly grateful to the South Dakota Cattlemen's Foundation for their hard work and dedication to continue to raise critical funds to provide beef protein to feed South Dakotans in need, especially during this pandemic," said Matt Gassen, CEO of Feeding South Dakota.
While guests of the Prime Time Gala joined virtually on Facebook because of COVID-19, event sponsors, industry partners, individual donors and volunteers came together to support those throughout the state who need it the most.
Of the 12.8 million pounds of food that Feeding South Dakota distributes on an annual basis to all 66 counties, only about 10% is protein. High quality protein plays an important role in overall health.
Throughout the event and in the week prior, guests were able to bid on auction items virtually. One item was an original bronze sculpture by Benjamin Victor that sold for $26,000 to Werning Cattle RJ Cattle and Double Bar D Farms. The sculpture is a replica of the purebred Simmental "Bankroll" bull.
The Billion Chevrolet of Sioux Falls truck raffle drawing was held later in the evening. Exactly 1,000 tickets were sold for a chance to win a 2020 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 Duramax Crew Cab 4WD LT. The winner was Sean Wadman of Amery, Wis.
During the Virtual Prime Time Gala, $15,000 in scholarships were awarded to five students attending South Dakota schools interested in the improvement of beef production and promotion. Scholarship winners included:
$1,000 - Tate Risse, Martin
$2,000 - Makayla Nelson, Volga
$3,000 - Justice Jessop, Presho
$4,000 - Elle Moon, Creighton
$5,000 - Brianna Beckler, Harrold
The Fed Cattle Challenge winners were also announced. The goal of this program is to help develop the next generation of feed yard owners and managers in S.D. The Challenge provided an opportunity for ages 14-18 to learn about the science and economics of finishing cattle by participating in a cattle finishing program.
Youth receiving awards included:
$500 - Peter Rausch, Hoven
$1,000 - Logan Schlim, Carthage
$1,500 - Brady Larson, Letcher
One organization that has been instrumental in the Fed Cattle Challenge and supportive of the Cattlemen's Foundation's efforts was awarded The Branding Iron Award. For the last three years, this award has been given to an individual or organization that embodies the mission of the Cattlemen's Foundation to educate and build trust with the state's consumers. The award was presented to Terry Heinle of Winner Circle Feedyard.