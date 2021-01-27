VERMILLION -- Gov. Kristi Noem's merger of the Department of Agriculture with the Department of Environment & Natural Resources is the top story for South Dakota Focus on Thursday at 8 p.m. on SDPB1 and SDPB.org.
Joining host Jackie Hendry, via Zoom, are Doug Sombke, president of the South Dakota Farmers Union, and Scott VanderWal, president of the South Dakota Farm Bureau. The two organizations have different stances on the proposed mergers, and they'll share their members' hopes and concerns about the merger.
Former Secretary of Agriculture Walt Bones will share his insights into South Dakota's ag industry and how his family's crop, beef and dairy operation in Parker has fared over the past two tumultuous years.
In "Why Is That?" -- which brings historical context to current topics -- SDPB's Seth Tupper explains the history of the state's Department of Environment & Natural Resources. SDPB's Lee Strubinger will discuss pending legislation from Pierre.