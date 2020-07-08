PIERRE -- The South Dakota Beef Industry Council (SDBIC) unveiled the new Junior Beef Ambassador program for the summer, giving area youth the opportunity to share their beef story. The program is an opportunity for youth ages 5 to 18 to help them share their beef story.
The SDBIC announced that 19 Jr. Beef Ambassadors will be joining throughout the 2020 summer, sharing photos and videos. These young beef leaders' stories will highlight their own ranch and what they do day in and day out.
"Our youth continue to be our future and we have to prepare them and encourage them to be proud of their heritage and willing to promote the beef product," said SDBIC Executive Director Suzy Geppert.
The 2020 Jr. Beef Ambassadors are Charles Barber, Jayne Blume, Lena DeMers, Maggie DeMers, Bentlee Holt, Cashley King, Koyle King, Rylee K., Brooklyn Marshall, Natalie Marshall, Baylor Pazour, Jennings Pazour, Ladd Pazour, Scarlett Radke, Fidelia Rasmussen, Kaycee Scheel, Ella Stiefvater, Kingston Wulf and Madilyn Wulf. These beef ambassadors come to the SDBIC program from across the state.