Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...MIXED PRECIPITATION EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF UP TO ONE INCH AND ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF ONE TENTH TO TWO TENTHS OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST SOUTH DAKOTA, NORTHWEST IOWA AND SOUTHWEST MINNESOTA. * WHEN...FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. ICE ACCUMULATIONS ON TREES AND POWER LINES ARE ALSO EXPECTED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&