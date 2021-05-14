BATH -- Two hundred eighty-two South Dakota FFA members were recognized for receiving their State FFA Degree at the 93rd South Dakota State FFA Convention.
The State FFA Degree is the highest degree of membership conferred by the South Dakota FFA Association. The requirements for this degree include:
-- Having earned and productively invested at least $1,000, or worked at least 300 hours in excess of scheduled class time, or a combination thereof, in a Supervised Agricultural Experience program.
-- Demonstrated leadership ability by performing 10 procedures of Parliamentary Law, giving a six-minute speech on an agriculture or FFA-related topic, and serving as an officer, committee chairperson or participating member of a chapter committee.
-- Have completed at least 25 hours of community service.
As a special project of the S.D. FFA Foundation, FFA members receive the golden charm of the State Degree and a framed certificate, thanks to many sponsors.
Area FFA members who received their State FFA Degree are:
Chester: Cole Christiansen, Jakob Fairbotham, Caden Fods, Bailey Kontz and Hunter Leisinger.
Howard: Samuel Callies, Abigail Connor, Jacob Dold, Briar Feldhaus, Riley Genzlinger, Tanner Jacobsen, Jaxon Kampshoff, William Rentz and Ryan Spader.
Madison: Colby Briggs, Allie Kappenman, Casey Meadows, Riley Reurink and Truman Stoller.
Rutland: Colton Wicks.