Across the United States, authorities have received reports about people receiving packages through the mail from China containing unsolicited seeds.
Agriculture experts believe that the unsolicited seeds may contain invasive species, which can damage the environment, introduce diseases to native plants, or prove harmful to livestock.
In South Dakota, Lt. Gov. Larry Rhoden said state agriculture officials have received reports that South Dakotans have recently received packages of the seeds through the mail.
"We're not sure the intent behind this activity, but I urge the public to refrain from planting these seeds as invasive species can have devastating effects on South Dakota agriculture," Rhoden said.
Any person receiving unsolicited seeds in the mail should take the following actions:
-- Do not plant the seeds.
-- Save the seeds and packaging, including the mailing label.
-- Contact the South Dakota Department of Agriculture by calling 605-773-5425 or emailing agmail@state.sd.us with the following information: name, phone number, the date the package was received, and the number of packages.
Officials with the S.D. Department of Agriculture plan to monitor the situation and work with the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
USDA officials have reported that the agency's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) is investigating the situation along with the Department of Homeland Security's Customs and Border Protection, other federal agencies and state agriculture departments.
Personnel with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency are also investigating similar reports from residents.
If someone should receive a seed package, they should not open the packet of seeds or plant them because their origins are unknown. USDA officials plan to test the contents of the packages to determine whether they pose any agricultural or environmental risks.
Do not discard the seeds in the trash. They could end up in a landfill, where they could take root.
Officials have not confirmed whether the seed packages are an example of "brushing," a marketing tool for some products. Brushing tactics are a possibility given that most of the recipients say they didn't order the items, according to Katherine Hutt, chief communications officer for the Better Business Bureau.
Hutt stated that brushing is typically carried out by third-party sellers on Amazon, Ebay, Etsy or other e-commerce platforms who are looking to boost sales through positive reviews. The e-commerce platforms will typically only accept reviews for fulfilled orders, so the sellers will ship unsolicited items to recipients and use their names to pose as satisfied customers. Later, the marketers will submit false, positive reviews.
The product reviews could promote any product, despite whatever item the recipient actually received. Brushing tactics might explain why some of the packages people have received in recent weeks were labeled as containing jewelry although they contained seeds, Hutt said. The seeds are lightweight and likely cheaper to mail.
Consumers receiving the packages should check whether their personal information was compromised. Brushing scams can indicate that someone has obtained personal financial data. Consumers should check bank statements, credit reports and credit-card bills periodically to ensure no fraud is occurring.
Consumers should also watch for updates about the seed mailing from the USDA and state ag and law-enforcement agencies.
