Jon Waba has completed the testing for general applicators seed treatment certification and has been promoted to seed treatment specialist with Red Horse Seed Production in Madison.
Waba will be responsible for applying a seed treatment to several types of agricultural seed, along with managing the seed treatment facility. He will continue to assist in the warehouse for picking, bagging, receiving and loading product.
Waba began working for Red Horse Seed Production in August as a warehouse team member.
"I started at Red Horse Seed Production in August and I enjoy every day I come to work," said Waba. "The environment is fun, easygoing and the people I get to work with every day make the days go by fast. I look forward to the seed treatment position and all that comes with it."
"Selecting Jon for the seed treatment position was an easy decision. He is a hard worker, detail oriented and is quick to pick up and learn new things," said Kelley Riedel, row crop warehouse manager. "He knows quite a few of our local customers, so when they show up at Mustang Seeds, they will have a familiar face to assist them."
Red Horse Seed Production, Inc. is responsible for the operations and distribution of all seed products for Mustang Seeds and Coyote Seeds.