SIOUX FALLS -- Whether you are eating them, decorating them or both, there is no denying it: eggs are an enormous part of the Easter season. Dakota Layers, a family-owned egg farm just six miles north of Flandreau, continues its commitment of supporting local food banks with regular egg donations to ensure that all families have access to safe and nutritious food.
Since 2008, Feeding South Dakota has relied heavily on donated eggs from Dakota Layers to help serve quality protein to hungry families.
"Protein is probably the most difficult nutritious product for us to get our hands on and so much of it has to do with just the fact that most protein is perishable," said Matt Gassen, CEO, Feeding South Dakota. "As we commemorate one full year of navigating the wake of devasting effects of COVID-19, we know that this donation will be appreciated by so many individuals and families that visit our mobile food distributions who are still struggling to put their lives back together."
Feeding South Dakota has received more than 486,371 pounds of eggs from Dakota Layers over the years.
For the fifth consecutive year, Dakota Layers partnered with South Dakota State University men's and women's basketball teams. For every free throw made in Frost Arena, Dakota Layers donated a dozen eggs to Feeding South Dakota. This year, 382 free throws were made.
To show its continued support in the fight against hunger, Dakota Layers increased the total donation to 540 dozen or 6,480 eggs. This donation will provide one dozen eggs to 540 families.
"This year, more than ever, families are struggling to feed their families," said Jason Ramsdell, general manager, Dakota Layers. "We're happy to help those in need with such a great source of protein."
This donation was made to Feeding South Dakota in Sioux Falls on Wednesday morning.