Despite rainfall, dry conditions persist

Despite the spring rains that have fallen recently in Lake County and the region, researchers with the U.S. Drought Monitor have reported the expansion of abnormally-dry and moderate-drought conditions in eastern South Dakota counties.
The researchers working at the monitoring agency based at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln reported the High Plains region had received substantial rainfall during the past week. However, the precipitation had little effect on dry soil conditions.
Locally, moderate drought conditions expanded throughout Lake County so that only the northwestern portion of the county falls short of a drought classification and is only considered abnormally dry.
The U.S. Drought Monitor reported that the six-state region received 1 1/2 to 3 inches of rain -- with some areas receiving more -- which fell from western North Dakota southward to eastern Colorado and northwestern Kansas. The rainfall led to reductions in abnormally-dry and moderate-drought conditions in western Nebraska and eastern Colorado. Additional relief to dry conditions also occurred across southeastern Colorado.
In North and South Dakota, where long-term moderate to exceptional drought (in South Dakota) is established, the heavy rainfall only offered minor reductions in moderate-drought to extreme-drought coverage in the western parts of the states.
Local reports indicate much of the recent heavy rains were immediately absorbed by severely-dry soil with no runoff into empty livestock dugouts or ponds. In some locations, the rain fell so quickly that it did not allow time for infiltration into the topsoil, which resulted in the erosion of topsoil. In addition, high-winds increased the potential for evaporative loss of the recent moisture from topsoils.
Across South Dakota, topsoil moisture supplies were reported this week as 22% very short, 41% short, 37% adequate and 0% surplus. Also in the state, pasture and range conditions were rated as 10% very poor, 37% poor, 40% fair, 12% good and 1% excellent.
The U.S. Drought Monitor is operated through a partnership of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, U.S. Department of Agriculture, and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.