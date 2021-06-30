HURON (AP) -- Three members of a South Dakota family accused of bilking millions from farmers due to risky speculation in the grain business have reached a plea deal with prosecutors.
While they originally faced 22 charges of violating financial reporting requirements for grain buyers and theft, Jared Steffensen, his wife Tami Steffensen and his mother JoAnn Steffensen each pleaded guilty to one felony charge on Tuesday in Beadle County, KELO-TV reported.
Dozens of farmers who collectively lost millions when H&I Grain failed to pay them for their grain were in court when the Steffensens entered their pleas.
Jared and Tami Steffensen, of Arlington, pleaded guilty to theft by deception and could face five years in the state penitentiary. JoAnn Steffensen pleaded guilty to a felony charge of failing to inform state regulators that the company was failing financially.
In July 2016, Jared Steffensen lost somewhere between $6 million and $10 million of H&I Grain's money hedging commodities, according to prosecutors. Even though the Steffensens knew that their business was insolvent, they continued to reassure farmers they were fine, took their grain, and did not notify state regulators as required by law.
H&I declared bankruptcy and some of the farmers did win a judgment against the Steffensens in civil court. Duane Steffensen, who started the company, was facing charges as well, but died in January 2019.