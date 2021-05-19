South Dakota corn farmers offered data to USDA researchers in late winter that they planned to plant 13% more acres with corn during 2021 than the previous growing season.
The researchers calculated that the state's agricultural producers intended to plant 5.6 million acres with corn.
This week's crop progress report from the National Agricultural Statistics Service indicated that corn planting in South Dakota was 86% complete, ahead of the 65% completed planting in 2020 and the 53% completion rate calculated from a five-year average. Corn emergence stood at 19%, compared to 18% last year and 14% for a five-year average.
The state's soybean farmers expected to plant a record-high 5.7 million acres of soybeans, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture personnel. The 2021 soybean acre total is expected to exceed the 2020 acreage total by 15%.
At the start of this week, the state's planting of soybean acres was calculated at 66% complete, ahead of the 38% completion rate from last spring and the 24% five-year average for completed planting. Soybean emergence was reported at 6%, behind of last year's 7% but ahead of the 3% five-year average.
Ag producers expect to harvest 3 million acres of alfalfa and other hay in South Dakota during 2021 with the total acreage for harvesting hay down 2% from 2020.
At this week's start, topsoil moisture across South Dakota was rated at 25% very short, 38% short, 37% adequate and zero percent surplus. The subsoil moisture was rated at 23% very short, 42% short, 35% adequate, and zero percent surplus.