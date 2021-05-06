Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 8 AM CDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Temperatures in the lower 30s will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of central and east central South Dakota and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...From 3 AM to 8 AM CDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. &&