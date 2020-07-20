The Madison City Commission approved on Monday signing a grant agreement with the Federal Aviation Administration that will pay for the design of an expanded aircraft apron at the Madison Municipal Airport.
FAA officials have offered a $96,000 grant to Madison to pay for the apron design.
Chad Comes, city engineer, said the cost of the design work was included as part of the Madison’s 2020 budget for the municipal airport.
According to Comes, all of the grant funding came from the CARES Act, and federal officials have agreed to pay for 100% of the design expenses.