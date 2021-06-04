The Madison City Commission will dedicate most of its time to reviewing the efforts to reopen the city's outdoor swimming pool when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners and other Madison officials are currently working on repairing damage to the electrical system, boiler and other metal parts inside the Madison Aquatic Center building, which is part of the outdoor pool facility.
Madison officials are conducting their meeting using Zoom distance-connection technology that allows participants to join online. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/94427739601. Individuals can also connect via their phones by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 944-2773-9601.
The commissioners' review of MAC repair plans is the only discrete agenda item on the meeting schedule other than recent financial claims and reports.