The Madison City Commission approved a building-permit fee waiver for the construction of a veterans honor park planned on the south side of Madison.
Dan Fritz, an honor park committee member, asked the city commissioners if the organizers of a new veterans honor park planned along S. Washington Ave. could have the facility’s fees for a building permit waived. Fritz said the park supporters currently have about $250,000 worth of construction planned for the piece of property located across the avenue from Lewis Drug and Montgomery’s.
Chad Comes, city engineer, said city commissioners have and have not granted similar requests for other projects. Comes said that the supporters’ description of the honor park as a “quasi-public” facility could provide enough of a reason to waive the building-permit fee.
The commissioners approved the waiver.